Man Allegedly Kills 6-Year-Old Son in Mumbai Following Fight With Wife

After a fight with his wife in Mumbai on Saturday, a man is accused of killing his 6-year-old son, according to the police.

On Saturday morning, the event happened in Mumbai’s Malad neighbourhood.

The accused Nandan Adhikari allegedly killed his son Lakshya during an altercation with his wife Sunita, Mumbai Police informed. On Saturday morning, Sunita dropped off her 13-year-old daughter at school; when she got home, she discovered Lakshya’s body lying on the floor of the residence in a pool of blood. His throat was cut open by a sharp object.

The Malwani Police detained Adhikari, and a complaint was then made in accordance with section 302 of the IPC. Police seized the child’s body and took it to be examined after death.

According to the police, the accused admitted the crime. Mumbai Police discovered during questioning that the couple used to fight frequently over various issues.

The inquiry is in progress.