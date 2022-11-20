‘Massive explosions’ reported at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in Ukraine!

Vienna: Rafael Grossi, the head of the UN’s nuclear inspector, said on Sunday that ‘huge explosions’ seemed to be ‘renewed shelling’ at Europe’s largest nuclear facility, the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which took place last evening and this morning.

‘The latest news is quite upsetting. Explosions took place at the location of this large nuclear power station, which is totally unacceptable’, according to a written statement from Grossi, who also noted that the damage to structures, systems, and equipment thus far documented was not ‘critical’.