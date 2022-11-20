Report: 9 Inmates, including murder suspects, Evades Nagaland Jail.

According to authorities, at least nine convicts of the Mon district jail in Nagaland have fled, and a large search effort is under way to find them.

The police officer added that the inmates, who included murder suspects and prisoners awaiting trial, were able to escape in the early hours of Saturday after discovering their cell keys.

A case has been reported to the Mon police station, and further investigation is being conducted.

He added that ‘police have launched a thorough search operation, issued a look-out notice, and informed several agencies involved.’

The police have also been requested to get in touch with the prisoner village councils if they have any information about those who fled from custody, the officer said.