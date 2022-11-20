Rishi Sunak in Ukraine: ‘Britain Knows What It Means To Fight For Freedom’

In his first trip to Kyiv since taking office, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to continue Britain’s support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Saturday.

‘Britain is aware of what it takes to defend one’s freedom. @ZelenskyyUa, we’re with you all the way’ Mr. Sunak tweeted his support for Ukraine.

After the former chancellor assumed his role as leader of the Conservative party, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rishi Sunak first interacted.

The president of Ukraine thanked Mr. Sunak for coming to Kyiv and added that both countries understand what it means to defend freedom.

‘Regards, @RishiSunak. We are convinced that we will prevail because we have friends like you on our side. Our two countries are aware of what it means to defend freedom’ Tweeted Zelenskyy.

On Ukraine’s Independence Day in August, Mr. Sunak had written a letter praising the nation for its unwavering courage in resisting Russian ‘aggression’ and promising support from the people of the UK.