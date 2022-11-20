Royal Enfield unveils Super Meteor 650 in India: Details

Mumbai: Leading motorbike brand in the country, Royal Enfield unveiled its Super Meteor 650 in India. The cruiser motorcycle was premiered at the 2022 EICMA in Milan, Italy earlier. Now it was presented at the 2022 Rider Mania in Goa.

The price announcement of the Super Meteor 650 will take place in January 2023. Sales and deliveries will also begin next year. It can be booked by the visitors at the Rider Mania by paying a token amount of Rs 10,000.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 has been introduced in two trims: Super Meteor 650 and Super Meteor 650 Tourer. The former is offered in 5 colours namely Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey and Interstellar Green while the latter can be availed in 2 colour options – Celestial Red and Celestial Blue.

The Super Meteor 650 comes with modern features including LED headlight, Dual-channel ABS and Tripper Navigation System. With the weight of 241 kg, it is the heaviest Royal Enfield model till date.

The bike is powered by a 648cc air-cooled parallel twin engine which generates 47 bhp and 52 Nm. The bike is offered with accessories like deluxe touring dual-seat, touring windscreen, passenger backrest, deluxe footpegs, longhaul panniers, touring handlebar and LED indicators.