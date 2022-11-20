Student of Panjab University arrested in connection with Dera follower Pradeep Singh murder case

A Panjab University student was arrested by the Punjab Police Special Operations Cell for allegedly funding one of the accused in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh. Harshveer Singh Bajwa, a Panjab University student, is accused of sending Rs 20,000 to Manpreet, who was arrested on November 17 for his alleged involvement in the murder of Pradeep Singh.

Harshveer Singh was arrested in Chandigarh and taken to court, where he was remanded in police custody for three days.

According to sources, the ISI and Khalistani organisations were sending money to Harshveer Singh. When Manpreet was questioned about the Pradeep Singh murder case, he revealed that money for terror outfits was being routed through Harshveer’s bank account.

The precise amount of terror funding routed to Harshveer’s account has yet to be determined, and police are scanning his bank account.

According to sources, some Punjab-origin NRIs based in Malaysia, the United States, and Dubai were also involved in terror funding.