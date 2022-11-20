‘The Astronaut’ by Jin of BTS breaks record for being fastest single by solo artist to sell million copies

Kim-Seok Jin, better known as Jin, of the well-renowned K-pop group BTS is setting record after record with his solo song ‘The Astronaut.’ The popular song became the solo artist’s fastest-selling million-copy single after dominating numerous charts.

The pop sensation is the third solo artist in K-pop history to sell more than one million copies of an album, according to the artist agency Big Hit Music, which said on Friday that sales of Jin’s first solo single had exceeded one million copies.

The astounding total of 1,024,382 copies of ‘The Astronaut’ have been sold to date, according to Gaon Chart. Release day was October 28, 2022.

Co-written by Jin, British rock band Coldplay and Norwegian DJ Kygo, the single talks about Jin’s affection for his fans.

Previously, Chris Martin spoke about Coldplay’s first collaboration with BTS. The 45-year-old musician said, ‘I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.’

According to Hanteo, Jin made history by selling over 700,000 copies of the single in South Korea on its release day. It surpassed the previous record-holder Lalisa, which sold over 330,000 copies on its first day, as the single with the biggest first-day sales for a solo artist in Hanteo chart history.