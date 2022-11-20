Top BJP Leaders Will Rally Today Ahead Of Delhi Municipal Elections, Says Rajnath Singh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise 14 roadshows on Sunday in the nation’s capital as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections approach. On Sunday, 14 of the party’s top leaders will lead these 14 roadshows in various parts of Delhi.

BJP President JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupender Chaudhary, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami are among the leaders who will steer these forceful roadshows.

The Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri, and Gajender Singh Shekhawat will also serve as the leaders of these roadshows.

The BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir, and Manoj Tiwari will also take part in the roadshow on Sunday.

The roadshows will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., according to BJP sources.

For 250 seats, a local body election will take place on December 4 with results being made public on December 7.

Both the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party have 250 eligible candidates each (AAP). According to sources, three nominations for the Congress were cancelled, and the party will now only run for 247 seats.