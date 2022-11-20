UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talks with Zelenskyy, and Ukraine considers evacuation from Kherson

In an unscheduled visit to Kyiv on Saturday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed how to rehabilitate Kherson after Russian forces had damaged it for months.

A total of 125 anti-aircraft weapons and other air defence equipment were promised by the British prime minister. This occurs as the icy chill of winter approaches and Russia has been repeatedly bombing Ukraine’s power grid and other crucial infrastructure from the air.

Ukraine is considering a voluntary evacuation of its citizens from the recently liberated city of Kherson because Russian troops have destroyed vital infrastructure, including the city’s water supply.