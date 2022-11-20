Vijay Nair’s ED remand in Delhi liquor scam case, court extended for 5 days

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the remand of Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally in the Delhi liquor scam case by five days. The ED requested a nine-day extension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair’s remand.

On the expiration of their 5-day custody, he and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally appeared in court on Saturday. On November 14, both of the accused in the case were granted bail in a CBI case related to the Excise case.

The two were arrested in connection with the agency’s money laundering investigation into the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy. However, they were granted bail in the primary CBI case involving the excise policy.

According to the federal investigation agency,’There is digital evidence which shows that Vijay Nair had organised a meeting with liquor traders. He also received a lump sum amount in his bank account.’

The agency claimed that Nair was the ‘main conspirator in the entire Delhi excise policy scam,’ news agency PTI reported.

‘His role starts from the formulation of policy to favour the formation of cartels through the backdoor, formation of the cartel in lieu of a bribe of Rs 100 crore in advance, and in directing/managing this cash movement. He has consulted with others to formulate a policy which allowed the formation of cartels,’ the ED informed the court.

‘Huge evidence has been destroyed,’ according to the ED, ‘resulting in the evidence available to the investigating agencies being scant.’ According to the agency, Nair introduced himself to certain people in the liquor industry as a ‘OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to Delhi Excise Department.’