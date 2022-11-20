‘Women are their own enemies,’ says Jaya Bachchan on granddaughter Navya’s podcast

On the most recent episode of Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya,’ former actress Jaya Bachchan, her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda discussed women’s empowerment and gender pay parity.

Jaya, who frequently makes news for her contentious remarks against paparazzi and the media, recently remarked that ‘educated women’ are their own worst enemies.

In the concluding portion of the show titled ‘One Crown, Many Shoes,’ Navya discussed issues like sons being raised differently than daughters and the unfairness that women experience in society.

Navya was interrupted by Jaya, who remarked, ‘Educated women also have double standards, which is so sad. I want to say it sometimes but do not feel good about saying it, but women are their own enemies.’

During the podcast, Navya also spoke about some women trying to pull other women down and shared what she feels about it. ‘I feel like even though we are trying to achieve the same thing, the same goal, we are all trying to be successful, we are still trying to one-up each other and put other women down for the sake of feeling better. I don’t know why that happens. I don’t know why, it’s a collective thing that we all need to do. We all need to work and be nice, and it’s not just one woman’s success, it has to be everyone’s together,’ said Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur asserted that men have a greater effect on society and that the social structure is geared toward their benefit. ‘We do live in a world that’s mostly designed for men. We’ve kind of almost adapted to the world that we live in but imagine if it was built more to our comfort,’ she added.