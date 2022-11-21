1 lakh pages of ‘evidence’ in the ‘MLA poaching case’: Report

Hyderabad: The defendants in the case have disclosed the names of BJP general secretary BL Santhosh and other key party figures in leaked audio and video records from what Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claimed to be a sting operation on alleged attempts to ‘buy’ MLAs.

The voice, email ID, or any other identification that may be used to connect the accused individuals to the senior BJP officials is not there on the tapes, which are in the public domain. But according to sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the alleged attempt to recruit TRS MLAs, they have ‘proof’ in the shape of papers that might total up to one lakh pages. According to information provided to NDTV, the SIT has been directed to keep the details of their investigation private.

The top BJP official had received a notice from the SIT on November 16 requesting him to appear before the SIT at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, the Hyderabad police department’s main station, at 10:30 am on November 21. BL Santosh won’t, however, appear before the SIT. Since BL Santosh is not in Delhi, the notice that was supposed to be sent via the Delhi police was not delivered to him, according to BJP sources quoted by NDTV. The Delhi police are required to assist with the investigation by the court.

On November 18, the BJP filed a lawsuit, claiming that the SIT was issuing arbitrary and unlawful notifications. The court rejected that, although it did order that BL Santosh not be detained by the authorities at this location. Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand is in charge of the SIT, which was established by the Telangana DGP. Rema Rajeswari, a senior officer in the SIT, was even dispatched to Kerala to follow up on certain leads.

According to the BJP, the alleged attempt to steal TRS MLAs was ‘a drama choreographed and directed by Chief Minister KCR.’ The BJP has requested a ‘neutral agency like the CBI’ to investigate the allegation. However, the court declared that the High Court would oversee the SIT led by CV Anand. The SIT has been instructed to solely discuss its results with the court, not with the political leadership or the press.