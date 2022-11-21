Aaftab Poonawala to undergo polygraph test in connection with Shraddha murder case

Sources said that, the Delhi Police were granted permission on Monday to conduct a polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

A lie detector test is another name for a polygraph test. Devices such as cardio-cuffs and sensitive electrodes are attached to the person being tested during this test. While he or she is asked specific questions, the instruments measure and record blood pressure, blood flow, pulse, respiration, breathing rhythms, skin conductivity, perspiration, and arm and leg movement.

When a person gives deceptive answers (or lies), his or her physiological responses differ from when he or she states the truth. The investigators monitor the changes in the person’s body, breathing pattern, and heart rate.

According to Delhi Police sources, a polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala has been approved.

In May of this year, Aaftab was accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. Aaftab allegedly chopped Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and disposed of it over the next 18 days after killing her. The grisly details of the murder, which were revealed more than 5 months after the crime, shocked the country.