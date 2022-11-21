After five years, Tamil actor Vijay greets fans, and political entry rumours are rampant.

As rumours about his impending political entry spread, Tamil actor Vijay reunited with his followers at the office of his fan club, ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam,’ in Chennai on Monday after five years. Permission was granted for about 500 admirers to meet the actor.

The organisation for the welfare of ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay’s supporters, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, won 110 of the 169 positions it ran for in 2021, the majority of which were panchayat wards.

It was requested that attendees keep their telephones outside the meeting room. There is widespread speculation that the Tamil actor spoke about the ‘next steps’ in politics following the relative success of his organisation in local body elections.

At the time, Vijay also gave his supporters the advice to prioritise their families before engaging in social work. In Tamil Nadu, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is renowned for carrying out a variety of charitable and humanitarian activity in the actor’s name.

Following the meeting, predominantly Salem, Namakkal, and Kancheepuram district-based fans had Biryani while taking selfies with actor Vijay.