After his pregnant wife dies in an accident in Pune, a man ends his life.

Three days after his pregnant wife was killed in an accident in the Junnar tehsil of the Pune district, a 29-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday.

After losing his expectant wife in an accident in the Junnar tehsil, a guy from Pune is said to have committed suicide . Ramesh Kanaskar, a 29-year-old guy, took his own life on Thursday after ingesting some poison.

According to the police report, on November 14 in the Warulwadi neighbourhood of the Junnar tehsil, Kanaskar was riding a motorcycle with his mother-in-law and wife Vidya.

Vidya got out after they hit a speed breaker but was struck by an incoming sugarcane-carrying tractor trolley.

Vidya passed away instantly. Kanaskar committed suicide as a result of the shock of losing his wife and newborn child.