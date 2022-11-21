BP refinery workers will not assist with restart unless salary demands are addressed – union

Workers at BP’s Rotterdam refinery, which is presently shut down, have warned they will not assist restart operations unless their salary demands are met, according to union leaders on Monday.

After an unclear technical glitch, the firm stated on Saturday that it anticipated the refinery to be operational ‘early’ this week.

The CNV union’s Jaap Bosma recognised the problem affecting the refinery as a loss of steam.

He stated that workers will assist in resolving the resulting issues, but they would not assist in resuming refining activities unless a new Wednesday noon deadline is fulfilled.

‘We will help resolve the problems until the facilities are ready to restart, and then we will cease,’ he said.

BP could not be reached for comment right away.

Workers at the refinery went on strike at midday on Nov. 14 after failing to reach an agreement on a new contract that had been negotiated since April.