Bus-bike collision in Lucknow-Azamgarh highway, 2 killed

On Sunday evening, a bus collided with a bike on the Lucknow-Azamgarh highway in Uttar Pradesh, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The bus carrying passengers was on its way from Delhi. The incident occurred when the bus approached the national highway under the jurisdiction of the Azamgarh Atraulia police station and a bike collided with it head-on.

The bike was dragged for about 100 metres on the road as a result of the collision.

The bus caught fire shortly after colliding with the bike.

Soon after, rescue teams arrived and saved all the passengers from the bus. Two men died on the spot, and several people were burned.