Chiranjeevi received the Indian Personality of the Year award at IFFI 2022

With a bang, the 53rd International Film Festival of India got underway. Numerous B-Town superstars appeared at the film festival, which was held in Goa this year.

All participants were recognised for their extraordinary achievements to cinema as part of the inaugural ceremony. The Indian Personality of the Year award has been given to legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Honouring his illustrious career spanning almost four decades, India’s I&B Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, ‘Indian Film Personality @IFFIGoa, Sh Chiranjeevi Ji has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades, with over 150 films as an actor, dancer and producer. He is immensely popular in Telegu Cinema w/ incredible performances touching hearts! Congratulations @KChiruTweets!’

Carlos Saura, a Spanish director, received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award. Saura’s daughter accepted the prize on his behalf as he was unable to attend the event.