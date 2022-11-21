Congress to file review petition in SC on release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts

According to party sources on Monday, Congress would file a petition in Supreme Court for a review of the decision to free six defendants in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

They stated that the petition would be submitted this week.

In the coming days, a party insider stated, ‘A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party.’

The central government, last week petitioned the Supreme Court for a review of its ruling for the early release of the defendants in the case after receiving criticism from the Congress.

On November 11, the Supreme Court issued an order directing the early release of the six defendants, including R P Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, who were given life sentences in the case. It stated that the Tamil Nadu government has that their sentence be commuted.

The four other people that were freed in addition to Nalini and Ravichandran were Santhan, Murugan, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar.

The top court also gave consideration to the fact that their actions while in prison were legal.