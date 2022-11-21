England beats Iran 6-2 in a strong World Cup debut

With goals from Bukayo Saka twice, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, and substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish, England thrashed Iran 6-2 in their decisive World Cup opening on Monday.

Prior to Bellingham’s 35th-minute header from a Luke Shaw cross, England had nearly taken the lead in the opening Group B match when Harry Maguire headed against the crossbar.

Eight minutes later, England increased their advantage when Maguire headed down Saka’s goal from a corner after climbing highest.

In the final seconds of the first half, Sterling headed in a cross from captain Harry Kane, and Saka then confused Iran’s defence to make it 4-0. Three minutes later, Mehdi Taremi cut the deficit for Iran, but Rashford made it 5-1 and Grealish, another substitute, added England’s sixth goal.

In the final seconds, Taremi scored a second consolation goal for Iran from the penalty spot.