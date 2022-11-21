Farooq Abdullah declared, ‘Lord Ram is not just the God of Hindus; he is the Lord of everyone in this world.’

Farooq Abdullah, the president of the National Conference and a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, warned the public about the religious divide on Saturday. No religion is evil, he asserted; rather, corrupt people, not a faith, are the problem.

During his speech, the former chief minister of J&K also brought up Lord Ram, saying, ‘Lord Ram is not just the God of Hindus; he is the Lord of everyone in this planet.’

Farooq Abdullah encouraged the gathering to avoid becoming a victim of polarising politics. They will frequently use the phrase ‘Hindu khatre mai hain’ (Hindus are in danger) during the elections, but he pleaded with them not to fall for it.

At a public gathering in the Akhnoor area of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah was speaking. Abdullah also charged that the Union Territory’s promises had been broken by the Centre.

He reportedly stated, ‘According to a Hindustan Times story,’ ‘Where are the 50,000 jobs that were promised to us here? Our children, paramedical staff, doctors, and nurses are all out of work. A governor cannot accomplish this, and you cannot hold him responsible. Elections matter a lot.’

Abdullah predicted that Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would one day be united while arguing for the restoration of J&K’s sovereignty.