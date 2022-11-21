Five people killed in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub shooting

According to authorities, a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by ‘heroic’ clubgoers.

Authorities said on Sunday that they were looking into whether the incident was motivated by hatred.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was identified as the suspect by police, who stated he used a ‘long rifle.’ According to officials, he was brought into police custody shortly after the gunfire occurred and was being treated for injuries.

The incident was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, Florida, in which a gunman killed 49 people before being fatally shot by police.

It happened as LGBTQ communities and supporters around the world prepared to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual event to memorialise transphobic violence victims.

Many described Club Q, a long-established venue in a tiny strip mall, as a safe haven for Colorado’s second-largest city’s LGBTQ community.