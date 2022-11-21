‘I feel really good,’ Messi declares before what may be his final World Cup

In what is likely to be his final World Cup, Argentine captain Lionel Messi says he feels fine ahead of their Group C opening against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

‘I feel very good physically, I think I’m in a terrific period, both psychologically and physically, and I don’t have any concerns,’ Messi said at a news conference on Monday after a brief training session on his own without his teammates on Saturday.

‘They allegedly claimed that my training was different. I knocked myself, so that’s why, but there’s nothing weird (happening). Just a precaution, really.’

The 35-year-old, who will play in his sixth World Cup in Qatar, noted that he did not prepare any differently for the competition, which is being played in November and December for the first time.

The forward said, ‘I didn’t accomplish anything extraordinary.’

‘I looked after myself and worked like I always have, knowing that this is a particular moment since this is possibly my final World Cup, my last opportunity to realise this tremendous dream that I have, that we all have,’ the player said.