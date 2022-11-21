In 5 different occurrences across Antagarh, Chhattisgarh, Naxalites set fire to vehicles and two mobile towers.

In five different occurrences around Antagarh, Chhattisgarh, Naxalites set a JCB, a grader, a tractor, buses, and two cell towers on fire.

In the first instance, they burned down a skyscraper. They then cut down trees to block State Highway No. 5 between Antagarh and Narayanpur. The Tadoki police station neighbourhood is where the incident happened. The third occurrence happened in the market, only one kilometre from the Koyalibeda police station. A brand-new private bus that operated on the Koylibeda-Kanker route was also set ablaze.

The fourth incident was the setting of a Jio cell tower on fire in Jiram Terai, close to the Koylibeda police station. The most recent incident occurred in Markanar near the Koylibeda police station and involved a JCB, a grader, and a tractor. At the Telibandha police station, a complaint has been registered, but no FIR has been filed. To calm down the commotion, police arrived at the scene late at night. The road is covered in banners that the Naxalites have posted. They are seeking revenge for the deaths of Jagesh and Darshan Padda, who died in recent Chhattisgarh police shootings.