‘International passengers’ no longer have to fill out the Air Suvidha form; Read more…

On Monday, the government removed the need that travellers entering India from outside complete the Air Suvidha form due to a decline in coronavirus infections. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a notification that the updated rules for foreign arrivals would go into effect on November 22.

In accordance with previous regulations, travellers entering India from outside were required to complete the Air Suvidha form. Following the coronavirus epidemic, the form was introduced. Last week, the civil aviation ministry stated that although wearing a mask is not required when flying, it is recommended.

According to the most recent recommendations from the MoHFW, air travellers should preferable be completely immunised in accordance with their nation’s primary vaccine schedule that has been authorised against COVID-19. At the point of entrance, the health officials should guarantee that all entering overseas travellers are physically separated from one another and thermally screened.

According to health protocol, it was stated, ‘The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately segregated and transferred to a recognised medical institution’. All travellers should also self-monitor their health once they arrive, the ministry added. It also stated that if people have any indicative symptoms, they should go to the ‘nearest health institution or call National helpline number (1075)/state helpline number’.

The ministry states that the current recommendations are being updated in view of the continuing downward trend of COVID-19 and the notable improvements in COVID-19 vaccine coverage both internationally and in India. The ministry advised making in-flight announcements regarding the current epidemic and the precautions that should be taken, including as wearing masks wherever possible and maintaining physical distances, throughout flights and travel at all points of entry.

According to established policy, every traveller exhibiting coronavirus symptoms should be quarantined. Following the pandemic, planned domestic flight operations were stopped beginning on March 25, 2020, for a period of two months. The same day saw the suspension of scheduled international flight services, which were eventually reinstated on March 27 of this year.

According to official data released on Monday, India recorded 406 additional coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total COVID-19 cases to 4,46,69,421, while the number of active cases fell to 6,402. According to the MOHFW website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80%, and the active cases make up only 0.01 percent of all infections.