Iranian football players decline to sing national anthem at the World Cup.

Prior to Monday’s opening World Cup game against England, the Iranian national soccer squad opted not to perform the national anthem, ostensibly in support of the demonstrators back home.

The Khalifa International Stadium was silent during the playing of the national anthem as all of the opening 11 players stood.

The murder of a young woman while in the care of the morality police provoked more than two months of nationwide demonstrations, which rank among the most audacious challenges to Iran’s religious leadership since the Islamic Revolution of 1979.