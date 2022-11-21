Jungkook of BTS sets the tone for the FIFA Qatar World Cup opening ceremony with an incredible performance

What a night! BTS’s Jungkook provided an outstanding performance to set the tone for the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar. Here you may get live World Cup updates.

Together with Qatari singer Fahad Al Kubaisi, the K-pop sensation put on a dynamic performance at the Al Bayt Stadium as they sang ‘Dreamers,’ the official World Cup anthem for this year. The Moroccan singer and songwriter RedOne is responsible for the anthem’s production.

The singer made the stadium cheer while displaying some of his sick dance moves. The hitmaker looked gorgeous in a black glittery attire consisting of trousers, a loose jacket and boots.

As was to be anticipated, fans praised Jungkook immediately for his outstanding performance.

‘I’m so proud of him,’ one user wrote.

‘Jungkook belongs on stage. he’s literally a born singer. PROUD OF JUNGKOOK #JUNGKOOKxFIFA #Dreamers2022,’ another wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, ‘Jungkook we are so proud of you. He slayed it!’

As the first Korean to ever perform at the FIFA World Cup, Jungkook created history.

Morgan Freeman, an Oscar-winning actor, opened the evening with a stirring address about harmony. ‘Football spans the world, unites nations in their love of the beautiful game. What brings together nations, brings together communities,’ said Freeman.