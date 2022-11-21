Kamal Haasan honoured legendary writer Aaroor Dass.

Aaroor Dass, a renowned scriptwriter, passed away on November 20, a Sunday, in Chennai. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the seasoned technician on social media. Kamal Haasan praised Dass’s contributions to the film industry in his memorial tweet. In order to pay their respects in person, Sivakumar, lyricist Vairamuthu, and a number of other performers travelled to Chennai to Aaroor Dass’s home.

Tamil cinema lost one of its jem by the death of Aaroor Dass. Over 1,000 movies included the scriptwriter and dialogue writer over his lengthy career in Kollywood.

On November 20, Kamal Haasan paid respect to Aaroor Dass on Twitter. His tweet reads roughly as follows in Tamil: ‘In tens of thousands of characters, he has left his mark. For my professors, for myself, and for others who came after me, Aaroor Dass wrote dialogues. My sincere appreciation to him.’

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, said in a statement, ‘He won the public’s affection with his Pasamalar dialogues. At his home in T. Nagar earlier this year, I had the honour of presenting the veteran screenwriter with the Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Award.’

Among other celebrities, Aaroor Dass collaborated with Sivaji Ganesan and MGR. Pasamalar, Anbe Va, Thaai Sollai Thattadhe, Paarthal Pasi Theerum, Vettai Kaaran, Deivamagan, and Penn Endral Penn are a few of his well-liked movies.