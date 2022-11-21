Karnataka BJP MLA claims he got attacked by enraged villagers in Chikkamagaluru

MP Kumaraswamy, a BJP MLA from Karnataka, claimed on Sunday that he was attacked by villagers in Chikkamagaluru who were protesting the death of a woman who was allegedly trampled by an elephant.

Villagers protesting with the dead body were enraged by the repeated reports of people being killed after being trampled by elephants.

After the MLA arrived at the protest site in the late afternoon, an argument erupted between the BJP leader and the villagers over the MLA’s tardy response to the protest.

He was later chased out, with people running after him. However, police came to the MLA’s aid and used force to disperse the enraged villagers.

Following the incident, Kumaraswamy claimed that he was beaten and his shirt was ripped off.

MLA from Karnataka, claimed on Sunday that he was attacked by villagers in Chikkamagaluru who were protesting the death of a woman who was allegedly trampled by an elephant.

Villagers protesting with the dead body were enraged by the repeated reports of people being killed after being trampled by elephants.

After the MLA arrived at the protest site in the late afternoon, an argument erupted between the BJP leader and the villagers over the MLA’s tardy response to the protest.

He was later chased out, with people running after him. However, police came to the MLA’s aid and used force to disperse the enraged villagers.

Following the incident, Kumaraswamy claimed that he was beaten and his shirt was ripped off.