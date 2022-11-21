Prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo breaks his silence about Piers Morgan interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out about the interview he gave to Piers Morgan in which he criticised the management Manchester United.

Prior to the World Cup, Ronaldo’s interview made headlines when he attacked the Glazers, United manager Erik ten Hag, and former teammate Wayne Rooney.

The 37-year-old expressed his feeling of betrayal, the fact that some clubgoers didn’t want him there, and his lack of respect for Ten Hag.

‘Yes, in addition to the coach, there are also one or two more guys at the club. I felt duped,’ When questioned if United’s leadership was attempting to force him out of the club,’ Ronaldo responded. The Portuguese added in a Piers Morgan interview on TalkTV, ‘Yes, I feel deceived, and I sensed certain people don’t want me here, not just this year, but last year too.’

Ronaldo remarked that the interview wouldn’t have an impact on the team while competing, as reported by AFP, while speaking at a press conference prior to Portugal’s game.

‘This most recent incident, that interview, and other incidents involving other players occasionally can sometimes shake the player but won’t shake the team,’ said Ronaldo.

‘Timing is timing, always. It is simple to see how we can choose timings from your perspective.’

‘You write lies and truths at different times. I can stop worrying about what people may think. When I want to, I speak. Everyone is aware of who I am and what I stand for.’

Manchester United claimed that they have taken the necessary action in reaction to Ronaldo’s shocking interview and have opened an investigation into it.

‘Manchester United has taken the proper action this morning in reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s most recent media appearance. Prior to the conclusion of this procedure, we won’t comment further’, responded the Manchester United team management.