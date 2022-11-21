Russia issues warning about possible Zaporizhzhia nuclear accident

Following further shelling over the weekend, the president of Russia’s state-run atomic energy agency, Rosatom, warned on Monday that there was a potential of a nuclear disaster at Europe’s largest nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhia.

Since Russian forces gained control of the plant in March, shortly after invading Ukraine, Moscow and Kyiv have swapped accusations of shelling for months. On Sunday, renewed bombardment heightened worries of a calamity at the site.

‘A nuclear accident is possible at the plant. We spent the entire night negotiating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),’ according to Interfax, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia to formally take the plant and transfer Ukrainian employees to a Russian firm in October, Rosatom has managed the facility through a subsidiary. According to Kyiv, asset transfers are theft.