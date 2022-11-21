Ryan Reynolds discusses the reasons why his ‘Deadpool Christmas Movie’ was shelved

If we had a ‘Deadpool’ Christmas movie, our holiday enjoyment would have been doubled, but sadly, that won’t be happening. Ryan Reynolds has recently revealed that he along with the writers of both ‘Deadpool’ films, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, had written the entire ‘Deadpool Christmas movie’, but the film never went on floors.

In his interview with Big Issue, Reynolds revealed additional information regarding the axed movie. He claimed that although the film’s complete screenplay was completed, it was ‘lost in the muck’ after Disney bought Fox.

‘I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie.’

‘Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox, and it never got made.’

The star further added, ‘Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.’

Prior to this, in 2018, Reynolds featured in ‘Once Upon a Deadpool,’ a PG-13 adaptation of ‘Deadpool 2’ that focused on the holiday season. A few months after the R-rated version, the family-friendly version of the movie was released in theatres.

Ryan is currently working on the third Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero movie. Hugh Jackman was confirmed to return as Wolverine in the next Deadpool movie a few months ago.