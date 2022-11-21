Taylor Swift wins an AMA trophy for her re-recorded album ‘Red’ for Favourite Pop Album category

Taylor Swift, who had six nominations for the American Music Awards this year, won the Favourite Pop Album category with her re-recorded album ‘Red.’ Some of the biggest names in the music industry were present when the ceremony got underway on Sunday at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.

Swift remarked as she took the prize, ‘I cannot express to you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me, but I never thought or assumed they’d mean anything to you. I can’t express how much I appreciate your concern for this CD.’

The singer also won four additional prizes, including Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video and Favorite Country Album, in addition to the prestigious Artist of the Year honour.

Swift praised her devoted Swifties for their support as she accepted the honour. Swift stated, ‘I discovered that the more music I created and released, the happier I was. I basically owe my happiness to my fans,’ she said.

The 32-year-old omitted bringing up the scandal surrounding Ticketmaster’s last week’s The Eras tour ticket sales, which were marred by errors and spurred the ticketing corporation to apologise to her.