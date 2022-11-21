World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How much will Qatar 2022 champions receive?

The showpiece competition’s 22nd edition will have more prize money than its 21st, which took place in Russia four years ago. In reality, the prize money has increased with each World Cup of football. FIFA has set aside $440 million for Qatar 2022, an increase of $40 million from the previous year’s event. The prize money for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was $358 million. All of the participating teams will receive a reward for making it to Qatar 2022 in addition to the winners and runners-up.

The third-place play-off winner will receive $27 million, the runner-up will receive $25 million, and the eighth through fifth-place losers will receive $17 million. All 32 teams, including those that drop out of the competition in the round of 16 as well as the group stages, are eligible to win prize money. The group stage losers will receive $9 million each, while the losers of the round of 16 will receive $13 million each.