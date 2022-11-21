World Cup 2022 Prize Money: How much will Qatar 2022 champions receive?

The showpiece competition’s 22nd edition will have more prize money than its 21st, which took place in Russia four years ago. In reality, the prize money has increased with each World Cup of football. FIFA has set aside $440 million for Qatar 2022, an increase of $40 million from the previous year’s event. The prize money for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was $358 million. All of the participating teams will receive a reward for making it to Qatar 2022 in addition to the winners and runners-up.
The third-place play-off winner will receive $27 million, the runner-up will receive $25 million, and the eighth through fifth-place losers will receive $17 million. All 32 teams, including those that drop out of the competition in the round of 16 as well as the group stages, are eligible to win prize money. The group stage losers will receive $9 million each, while the losers of the round of 16 will receive $13 million each.
France won the 2018 World Cup and earned $38 million in prize money. Croatia finished in second place and received $28 million. Germany won the tournament in 2014 and got $35 million in prize money, $5 million more than Spain did in 2010 when they won the competition in South Africa. $20 million was given to Italy in 2006. The winning team had never before collected more than $10m until the 2006 event. Here is a breakdown of the winning amounts for each competition since 1982.
