3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts announced in Dubai

Dubai: Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in Dubai has announced a 3-day super sale for visitors and residents. The sale will be from Friday, November 25 until Sunday, November 27. Shoppers will get up to 90% off on most brands.

The 3-day super sale covers shopping hubs and centres citywide, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue at DIFC, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, City Walk, and La Mer.

Shop for Dh1,000 at Dubai Festival City Mall stores between November 25 to 27 and get a chance to win big with a gift card worth Dh30,000. The deal is valid from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am till midnight on weekends.