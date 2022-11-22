4 Delhi men were arrested after being seen laughing as they beat a pregnant dog to death.

Four college students have been charged for viciously beating a pregnant dog, which was seen on camera and ultimately killing it. According to police, the young men were all students at the Don Bosco Technical Institute in Okhla. They were seen laughing while using baseball bats, wooden sticks, and iron rods to beat a dog inside a temporary tin room.

A widely shared video showed the group attacking the dog together. During questioning by the police, the students reportedly admitted that the dog’s barking upset them.

One of them was seen carrying the dog by its legs through a field in another unsettling footage. This video portrays the dog as being lifeless.

The incident happened close to New Friends Colony.

The police began their inquiry earlier on November 20 by filing a First Information Report, or FIR.

Although the dog isn’t visible in the video, you can hear her whimpering as someone smacks her. One of the males encourages another to attack her while they are all seen smiling.