Aaftab’s lawyer says, he never confessed to murder of Shradhha in court

Abinash Kumar, who is representing Aaftam Amin Poonawala in court, claimed on Tuesday that his client has not confessed in court to the murder of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. After Aaftab was produced in court on Tuesday, this is a new twist in the sensational Delhi murder case. ‘Whatever happened in the heat of the moment,’ Aaftab said in court. According to his lawyer, Aaftab did not mention Shraddha’s murder and did not confess. Poonawala, Shraddha Walkar murder accused: ‘Not deliberate… in the heat of the moment.’

Aaftab’s lawyer told PTI that Aaftab’s family members are scared and are waiting for the situation to calm down. ‘They are scared after what has happened and wish to stay out of the media glare for now. Even I have not been able to meet them yet. I am also planning to file a plea in the court to get in touch with Poonawala’s family,’ he added.

Aaftab’s police custody has been extended for another four days. The lie detector test on Aaftab has yet to be performed by the Delhi Police. The search for Shraddha’s other body parts is also ongoing, which is why the custody extension was requested.