Air India Express announces new rule for passengers to and from UAE

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier in India, Air India Express has issued a new rule for passengers travelling to and from the UAE. The air carrier informed that all passengers must ensure that their passports have their primary (first name) and secondary (surname) names.

‘Any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration and the passenger will be considered as INAD’ — a term which stands for inadmissible passenger,’ said the air carrier in a notice.

The circular also states the rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas.