Akasa Air announces new domestic flight service

Mumbai: Akasa Air will operate flights on the Visakhapatnam- Bengaluru route. Akasa Air will launch 2 daily flights on the Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam route, with the first frequency starting from December 10 and the second frequency from December 12. This will be the airline’s 10th destination since its launch in August this year.

Earlier this week, the air carrier announced flights on the Pune- Bengaluru route. The airline will operate 2 flights a day from November 26 and the frequency will be increased to 3 flights a day December 10. It will also increase frequency of flights connecting Bengaluru and Ahmedabad from December 17.

With the introduction of these services, Akasa will now offer 24 daily non-stop flights to Bengaluru. The city will be connected to 8 cities – Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, Pune, and Visakhapatnam.