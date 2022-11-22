Angry lover in Maharashtra set himself on fire and hugs woman, both remain critical.

In Aurangabad, Maharashtra, a PhD student set himself on fire and then hugged a woman with the purpose to burn her after she declined his marriage proposal. The pair’s health is listed as critical despite the fact that they sustained serious burn injuries.

Both individuals studied at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for their PhDs in zoology.

The incident took place on Monday in the late afternoon, informed Begumpura police station PI Prashant Potdar. The accused entered the cabin where the woman was working on her project in the Government Forensic College’s Biophysics Department in Hanuman Tekdi.

He began probing the woman about her rejection of his marriage proposal. He then doused the woman and himself with gasoline before lighting himself on fire. Then the man hugged the woman.

The two were brought to the government hospital in Aurangabad for medical attention. While the man had 90% of his body burned, the woman also had 55% burns and is in severe condition.

Police have opened an investigation under Sections 307, 326A, 354D, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint that the woman’s family members filed.