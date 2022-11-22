BREAKING NEWS; Saudi king declares Wednesday as a ‘public holiday’ to celebrate the World Cup victory

RIYADH — On Tuesday, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman gave the order that all employees in the public and commercial sectors, as well as all students at all levels of education, would have a holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

This is in keeping with the advice of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to commemorate the joyous occasion of the stunning victory of the Saudi national team against Argentina in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar.

Argentina, the two-time World Champions, were defeated by the Green Falcons 2-1 in the game played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The Green Falcons are a soccer team led by soccer ace Lionel Messi. Salem Al-Dawsar in addition to Saleh Al-Shehri The only goal scored by Argentina was a penalty goal by Messi, while I scored for the Green Falcons in the second half of the game.