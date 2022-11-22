CBI filed charge-sheet in Sonali Phogat murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has charged her manager Sudhir Sangvan and his assistant Sukhwinder Singh with murder with common intention in the death of actor and Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat.

Sudhir P Sangvan and Sukhwinder Singh have been charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 34 (common intention) and Section 36 [effect (in this case death) caused partly by act and partly by omission].

‘The CBI, New Delhi, filed the charge sheet before the Judicial Magistrate in Mapusa, North Goa, on Monday evening.’ The case has been scheduled for a hearing on December 5, according to an district court official.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Goa police in early September after the state government agreed to her family’s request that the case be transferred to the federal investigation agency.

The BJP leader died in the early hours of August 23 at St Anthony’s Hospital in Anjuna after spending the previous night at Curlies’ Beach Shack, a beachfront nightclub, where she was allegedly drugged with methamphetamine (MDMA) by Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder, the two people who accompanied her to the club.