Cop shot in Bengal following altercation between two TMC factions

In a fight between two Trinamool Congress (TMC) gangs on Monday night in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas, a police officer was shot. The cop known as Prabhat Sarkar was taken to a hospital and is receiving treatment for his gunshot wounds.

Following the incident, which happened in Bashirhat while the police officer was there to address the altercation between two sets of TMC supporters, a total of 41 TMC members were detained.

In response to the event, Dilip Ghosh of the BJP claimed that the state police are now trying to settle conflicts amongst TMC factions, extort money for the TMC, and win elections for the party led by Mamata Banerjee.

‘Conflicts will arise because the TMC is home to all antisocial characters. The police wouldn’t dare approach these criminals. Although police have accepted responsibility for helping the TMC win elections, it is unknown how many police officers would die as a result’ he added.

The ruling party has not yet commented on the situation.