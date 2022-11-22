EAM Jaishankar blames Pakistan and China—for the rise in terrorism and declares that ‘terror is terror.’

S. Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, criticised China and Pakistan for their stances on terrorism.

At the ‘No Money For Terror’ ministerial conference, which India hosted on November 19, Jaishankar also listed five causes for the expanding scope, scale, and intensity of the terrorist threat in recent years. He made these remarks during a session on encouraging global cooperation against financing terrorism.

Jaishankar criticised nations who utilise terrorism as a ‘weapon of state-craft’ or fail to ‘raise above political divides’ in order to face the threat presented by terrorism without specifically mentioning Pakistan or China.

India has long accused Pakistani authorities of supporting and harbouring terrorist organisations that have carried out cross-border terror strikes, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

In the already strained relations between India and China, the blockage by China of joint efforts by the US and India to sanction terrorists operating out of Pakistan at the UN Security Council has become a new source of friction.

Across-the-border terrorist organisations like the LeT, JeM, or Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, as well as their go-betweens, ‘thrive in India’s context on assured financial backing to conduct horrific acts of terror on Indian territory,’ Jaishankar added.

‘It is crucial that all states work together to combat terrorism in an undifferentiated and undiluted manner. No amount of political propaganda can ever excuse terrorism,’ the EAM tweeted.