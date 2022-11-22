Elon Musk claims that Twitter won’t lay off any more staff members and will shortly resume hiring.

Following the recent termination of nearly two-thirds of its 7,500-person workforce, Twitter is apparently preparing to resume hiring. In the first week after Elon Musk officially took control of the business in late October, the first round of layoffs occurred. Subsequently, more employees were dismissed in the ensuing weeks. Up until last week, when Musk gave the remaining workers an ultimatum to follow the new, more stringent work guidelines or quit. Almost 1,000 Twitter employees resigned together as a result of this.

The company is no longer making layoffs, Musk reportedly informed staff on Monday, adding the company is ‘actively recruiting for openings in engineering and sales, and that employees are encouraged to make references.’ Notably, Monday was the day that Twitter was supposed to let go of its sales team.

According to the article, Musk did not identify the kinds of engineering positions Twitter is seeking, and the firm has not yet posted any job openings. In the discussion, Musk added, ‘I would say that folks who are fantastic at developing software are the top priority in terms of crucial hiring.’

Musk also made it clear at the all-hands meeting on Monday that there are no plans to move Twitter’s headquarters from San Francisco to Texas, as he did with Tesla. He allegedly did not rule out the prospect of having two headquarters, perhaps one in Texas where federal taxes are considerably lower than in California. According to the report, Musk acknowledged that while the restructuring of Twitter would ‘have a lot of mistakes,’ it would ‘stabilize over time.’

The Verge and Bloomberg reported that, Musk’s Twitter fired several members of the sales and partnership teams on Monday. Since he took over the business on October 27, numerous senior engineers and managers have either quit their jobs or been fired. At the moment, Twitter employs about 2,700 people, down from over 7,500 in September 2022.