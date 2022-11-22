Erdogan asserts Turkey will use soldiers and tanks to combat Kurdish insurgents.

President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday that Turkey will battle extremists with tanks and soldiers shortly, hinting at a potential ground offensive against a Kurdish militia in Syria after retaliatory attacks intensified along the Syrian border.

Two Syrian military sources told Reuters that he made his remarks as Turkish artillery continued to strike Kurdish strongholds and other locations close to the Syrian cities of Tal Rifaat and Kobani.

Erdogan stated in a speech in northern Turkey that ‘we have been bringing down terrorists with our planes, cannons, and rifles for a few days. God willing, together with our tanks and soldiers, we will root them out as quickly as possible.’

He earlier stated that operations might involve ground forces in addition to an air campaign. In recent years, Turkey has launched numerous significant military operations against the Islamic State militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia in northern Syria.