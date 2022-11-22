European ministers discuss huge rise in budget for space

In order to maintain its position as a leader in Earth observation, expand its navigation services, and continue to be a significant partner in exploration, European ministers are meeting in Paris to discuss a more than 25% funding rise for space over the next three years.

In light of pressure on public resources as well as the conflict in Ukraine, the European Space Agency is asking its 22 member states to support a budget of 18.7 billion euros for 2023–25, up from 14.5 billion euros at its previous triennial summit in 2019.

On the eve of the Nov. 22–23 talks, agency council chair Anna Rathsman noted, ‘There are many viewpoints in the member states… and desire to find the path forward.’

The Paris conference will go through the blueprints for a new logistical lander for the moon called Argonaut, which will launch a few days after an unmanned launch of NASA’s new moon rocket carrying a European service module.

Other projects include launching a new satellite mission called Harmony to advance climate studies and extending Europe’s global navigation system into low Earth orbit.