In Rajouri, J&K man arrested for killing migrant labourer

A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing a non-local labourer in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, said police.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Kumar, a Bihar native.

On November 18, an unidentified body was found in a drain in Nowshera near Bella colony, according to Mohammad Aslam, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri.

He went on to say that the crime scene was immediately preserved and that a forensics team was called in to examine and collect evidence.

The offender’s weapon, a hammer, was also recovered, according to SSP.

He stated that the police apprehended over a dozen suspects who had contact with Kumar and that CCTV footage was examined.

According to police, the accused, who was also from Bihar, was nabbed.

The accused confessed to killing Kumar because he accused him of having a relationship with his wife.