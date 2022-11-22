In Tamil Nadu, man arrested for staging fake attack on his own home

A day after a petrol bomb was allegedly thrown at a Hindu leader’s house in Kumbakonam, Thanjavur district, Tamil Nadu, police arrested the owner, Sakarapani, for faking an attack on his own residence.

Sakarapani, a functionary of Hindu Munnani, a right-wing outfit based in Tamil Nadu, reported to police on Monday that a few unidentified bike-riding men hurled a petrol bomb at his home around 5 a.m.

During the investigation, police have found wicks from the petrol bomb that matched the fabric of a piece of cloth in his home. During questioning, Sakarapani admitted to staging an attack at his own home.

Sakarapani was charged under the IPC sections 53 (punishment), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505(2), and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house).

On Monday night, the police brought him before a criminal court, which remanded him in judicial custody until December 5.