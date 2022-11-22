Indian Railways cancels trains on this route: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has decided to cancel trains running via Chhota Gudha railway station in Rajasthan. The national transporter has taken this decision as the station is now being converted from a halt station into a crossing railway station.

A halt station is railways station with minimal facilities, where trains halt with special permission from the railways. Several trains on this route will be cancelled for two days. After that, they will resume as per their schedule.

The trains cancelled during these two days include:

Train Number 09603, Jaipur Sikar Demu Special will remain cancelled on November 22.

Train Number 09604, Loharu-Jaipur Passenger Special will remain cancelled on November 23.

Train Number 14705, Dahar Ka Balaji Intercity Express will remain cancelled on November 22.

Train Number 14706, Bhiwani Intercity Express will remain cancelled on November 22.